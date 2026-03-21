Dialogue is the only path to solutions amid global threats, says Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

Each language carries its own heritage, yet they together create a collective cultural harmony that defines India, the Vice President opined.

"There is no God bigger than Bharat Mata," he said.

Radhakrishnan said he recently released the updated translated version of the Constitution in Tamil and Gujarati and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to make it available in so many languages.

"For the first time, the Constitution has been made available in languages like Dogri, Santhali, and many others. The Union government is making several efforts to protect and promote the linguistic diversity of Bharat," he said.

Commenting on the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Radhakrishnan, also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, said he was happy to see constructive debates in the House.

"We may have differences of opinion but it is not to have conflict but to find final conclusions and to achieve solutions. The ultimate aim is to lead dialogues to conclusion. Such debates and dialogues with a purpose can help us realise the goal of Viksit Bharat. This is the duty of every parliamentarian," Radhakrishnan asserted.

The Vice President said those taking part in the Youth Parliament must use the platform to learn the values that shape a vibrant and strong nation.

"The world is watching India keenly. India is also watching them," he told the students taking part, adding that they were the "amrit generation" that will see the Tricolour flying high in a fully developed nation by 2047.

He said the goal of Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved with borrowed ideas.

"We must innovate from our roots, think in our native scripts, and lead the world with the confidence of our own identity," he told those taking part in the Youth Parliament.