Ex-VP Dhankar was forced to resign after threat of ED notice, alleges Sena (UBT) leader Raut in new book

In his book, Raut claims that information was shared that a no-confidence motion against the BJP government was likely to be tabled. Dhankhar refused to take action. Then, his old property purchase file was opened and he was told that the money earned through this property was sent to the US, hence an ED case would be filed against him. So, he was compelled to resign, alleged Raut. He also claimed that former Election Commission member Ashok Lawava was also threatened with ED action.

Raut also stated that BJP leader and senior council Ujjwal Nikam got a Rajya Sabha seat because of his controversial statement that biryani was given to terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the Congress period when Kasab was in jail. Raut claimed the statement was made to tarnish the Congress and NCP and elevated the status of Nikam in the BJP. As a reward, he was given a BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha and later Rajya Sabha, said Raut in the book.