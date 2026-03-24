Rohit Pawar files zero FIR in Karnataka in Ajit Pawar crash case, slams delay

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday said he had to file a ‘zero FIR’ in Karnataka after police in Maharashtra failed to register a case on his complaint regarding the Baramati air crash that claimed the life of then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Initiating a debate in the Assembly, Pawar said he approached the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai, Baramati police and the state Crime Investigation Department, but no FIR was registered.

“Despite approaching multiple police stations and agencies in Maharashtra, no FIR was registered. I had to go to Karnataka where a ‘zero FIR’ was registered, and it was transferred to the Maharashtra Director General of Police today morning. Will the government act on it now?” he asked.

Referring to a recent case involving a zero FIR over an alleged insult to Justice Bhushan Gawai, Pawar said a similar route had to be taken in this case due to inaction in Maharashtra.