Thackerays, Wadettiwar attend Sharad Pawar's dinner meet in Mumbai

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hosted a dinner for Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders in Mumbai, his first interaction with them after a spell of illness that had kept him away from public engagements recently.

The dinner meet, held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre on Monday night, was attended by key alliance leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and former state Congress president Nana Patole.

Sources said discussions touched on the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, with the terms of nine members - including Uddhav Thackeray - set to expire in May.

Earlier this month, MVA nominee Pawar and six candidates of the ruling Mahayuti alliance were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.

Last month, the 85-year-old former Union minister was admitted to a hospital in Pune twice following a chest infection and complaints of dehydration.