Rohit Pawar claims Praful Patel attempted to hijack NCP post Ajit Pawar’s death

MUMBAI: In a major development within the NCP, it was revealed that after the demise of Ajit Pawar, NCP Working President Praful Patel wrote to the Election Commission of India stating that, in the absence of the national president, he would exercise full authority to take decisions for the party.

However, countering Patel’s claim, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP National President Sunetra Pawar informed the Election Commission that she is the rightful national president. She asserted that any correspondence with leaders other than her should not be considered official party communication.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that Praful Patel attempted to hijack the party following Ajit Pawar’s demise. He claimed that Patel, along with NCP State President Sunil Tatkare, wrote to the Election Commission on February 16, 2026, declaring himself the authority in the absence of Ajit Pawar. However, 35 NCP MLAs opposed this move and elected Sunetra Pawar as the party’s national president.

Rohit Pawar further stated that while drafting the letter, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare did not consult Sunetra Pawar, Parth Pawar, Jay Pawar, or even the majority of NCP MLAs.

He also alleged that Praful Patel falsely claimed that the NCP constitution had been amended to grant full powers to the working president, effectively making that position equivalent to the national president. According to Rohit Pawar, this claim was disproven by Sunetra Pawar’s communication to the Election Commission.