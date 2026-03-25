'Serious threat': Court denies bail to Pune businessman in Rs 117 cr laundering case

MUMBAI: A special court in Mumbai has denied bail to Pune businessman Amit Thepade in a Rs 117-crore money laundering case, ruling economic offences are "a serious threat to the financial health of the country".

The court emphasised that statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provided a "formidable case" against the accused.

There is "sufficient material" connecting Thepade, arrested seven months ago, to the offence of money laundering, special PMLA court judge R B Rote noted while rejecting the businessman's bail plea on March 20.

Economic offences are "a serious threat to the financial health of the country," the judge noted.

Thepade, director and promoter of Galaxy Construction and Contractors Pvt Ltd (GCCPL) and Mitsom Enterprises Pvt Ltd (MEPL), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 24, 2025.

The ED case against him stemmed from a CBI First Information Report (FIR) filed in 2022, which alleged that Thepade and his associates used fraudulent means to obtain and enhance credit facilities for his companies from state-run Canara Bank in Pune.