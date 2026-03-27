Maharashtra CM Fadnavis says action possible against NCP minister Narhari Zirwal over viral video

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has indicated that action may be taken against NCP minister Narhari Zirwal after a video allegedly showing him with a transgender person went viral on social media.

In the purported video, Minister Zirwal was seen lying on a bed with a transgender individual at his official residence in Mumbai. Beer and liquor bottles were also reportedly visible on nearby tables.

Reacting to the video, Chief Minister Fadnavis said he had received a call from Zirwal, who offered a different account. “I was told the video is not authentic and may be a compilation of three or four clips. However, the authenticity will be verified. If the video is found to be genuine, I will discuss the matter with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and decide on the necessary action against the minister,” Fadnavis stated.

Minister Zirwal claimed that the video is part of a conspiracy against him. He said he would offer his resignation if the video is authenticated and it is proven that he was indeed involved.

A senior NCP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that such allegations have been made against ministers from other parties as well, including the BJP and Shiv Sena, but only NCP ministers have been resigning. “Why should NCP alone bear the brunt of public anger? We insist on a fair and transparent inquiry. In today’s digital world, AI can generate highly realistic fake videos. We will wait and watch in the Zirwal case,” the leader said.

Another NCP leader, also requesting anonymity, added, “Maharashtra has a three-party government, yet it appears that only NCP ministers are being targeted. This seems like a deliberate attempt to tarnish NCP leaders and harm the party’s electoral prospects. We are seriously concerned about this.”