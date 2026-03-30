Maharashtra: BJP–Shiv Sena tensions flare; Fadnavis acts against Satara SP

MUMBAI: After relations between the BJP and Shiv Sena became strained over several contentious issues—beginning to destabilize the incumbent government—Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stepped in to contain the damage. He sent Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi on compulsory leave pending an inquiry into allegations of police misconduct during the recent Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) presidential elections.

Despite the Shiv Sena–NCP alliance holding a majority, Satara police allegedly used force to prevent two alliance members from voting. This paved the way for the BJP’s victory in the Zilla Parishad presidential election by a margin of two votes. During the incident, Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai was reportedly injured.

In response, both Shiv Sena and NCP demanded the suspension of SP Tushar Doshi and accountability for the police action. Ministers and MLAs from the two parties protested against their own government, condemning the alleged misconduct and manhandling by the police.

Following these developments, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman and Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe ordered action against Doshi in the House. Shiv Sena ministers even threatened to resign if strict action was not taken against the senior police officer.

Chief Minister Fadnavis assured Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena ministers that the matter would be thoroughly examined. As part of a damage-control effort aimed at preventing further strain between the long-time allies, Fadnavis—who also holds the Home portfolio—decided to place SP Tushar Doshi on compulsory leave pending the inquiry.

As an interim arrangement, Additional Superintendent of Police Vaishali Kadukar has been given temporary charge of the district police administration.

Tushar Doshi, who joined the Maharashtra Police in 2001, is no stranger to controversy. In 2023, he faced criticism over a lathi-charge on Maratha protestors at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. The incident contributed to the rise of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil, following which Doshi was sent on compulsory leave.