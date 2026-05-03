After massive protests, SIT formed in Pune child rape-murder case; victim's father asks politicians not to visit him

Amid massive protests, the BJP-led Maharashtra government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old child in Pune.
"An SIT comprising six police officers, including two women, has been set up. We will add more officers and personnel depending on the course of the investigation. The team will thoroughly probe the case," a police officer said on Sunday.
The development came a day after the arrest of a 65-year-old man in the case.
The incident happened on Friday in the Bhor tehsil of Pune district.
The accused man, who works as a labourer and has a criminal record, allegedly lured the girl child with the promise of food, took her to a cattle enclosure and sexually assaulted her. He later killed the child by hitting her with a stone.
The accused was arrested based on CCTV footage from a private residence, which captured him with the child.
A case was registered against him under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he has been remanded in police custody till May 7.
Meanwhile, the victim's father on Sunday appealed to political leaders not to visit him until the accused is "hanged till death."
"By the time I came to immerse the ashes of my daughter in Dehu village, I received calls from my family members that multiple politicians were coming to our residence to offer condolences. I appeal to all politicians that until my daughter receives true justice, until that accused is hanged, please do not visit my house. It's a humble request," he said in a video message.
We will meet with politicians, or anyone else who wishes to meet us, only after the accused is hanged, he added.
Several political leaders cutting across party lines, including NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Shiv Sena leader and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, and BJP Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni, visited the victim's residence to offer condolences.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the government will push for a death penalty for the accused in the Pune child rape-murder case, asserting that the state will fast-track the trial to ensure justice in "record time".
A day earlier, hundreds of people blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune, disrupting traffic on the busy route for about four hours.
The girl's family members and other demonstrators placed the body on the road in the Navale Bridge area on Saturday evening and demanded stringent punishment for the 65-year-old accused.
(With inputs from PTI)