After massive protests, SIT formed in Pune child rape-murder case; victim's father asks politicians not to visit him

Amid massive protests, the BJP-led Maharashtra government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old child in Pune.

"An SIT comprising six police officers, including two women, has been set up. We will add more officers and personnel depending on the course of the investigation. The team will thoroughly probe the case," a police officer said on Sunday.

The development came a day after the arrest of a 65-year-old man in the case.

The incident happened on Friday in the Bhor tehsil of Pune district.

The accused man, who works as a labourer and has a criminal record, allegedly lured the girl child with the promise of food, took her to a cattle enclosure and sexually assaulted her. He later killed the child by hitting her with a stone.

The accused was arrested based on CCTV footage from a private residence, which captured him with the child.

A case was registered against him under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he has been remanded in police custody till May 7.