AIMIM corporator sheltered absconding TCS accused Nida Khan, claim police in Nashik conversion probe

NASHIK: Nida Khan, an absconding TCS employee accused in a case of alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment at the company's Nashik unit, was arrested in central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with police claiming that a local AIMIM corporator had provided her shelter.

Following her arrest on Thursday, she was produced before the Nashik Road sessions court on Friday. The court remanded her in police custody till May 11.

After her name figured in a First Information Report registered at Deolali Camp police station, Khan (27) had moved the sessions court last month seeking anticipatory bail, pleading innocence and citing her three months pregnancy. Rejecting the plea on May 2, the court had said there seemed to be a "systematic plan" of brainwashing the victim.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was clear that an AIMIM corporator had a role to play in sheltering Nida Khan.

"We will find out who was behind it. We will also find out whether they are involved in the conversion racket, encouraging it," Fadnavis told reporters.