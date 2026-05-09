12 booked for allegedly assaulting NCP (SP) leader Vikas Lawande

MUMBAI: Twelve people, including Sangram Bhandare, have been booked for allegedly threatening NCP (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande with a gun and blackening his face over his remarks that several BJP-linked individuals disguised as saints have entered the spiritual Varkari sect in Maharashtra and are allegedly promoting an RSS–BJP agenda.

Vikas Lawande, spokesperson of the NCP (SP), had supported party president Sharad Pawar, who had earlier claimed that within the traditional Varkari sect, some individuals posing as saints were working for a Hindutva agenda. The Varkari sect is a spiritual tradition that includes people from all castes and communities, devoted to Vitthal and Rukmini of Pandharpur.

Mr Lawande had also named individuals within the Varkari tradition whom he alleged were linked to the RSS and BJP and were damaging the sect’s cultural ethos. He was vocal in his criticism of such self-proclaimed saints, whom he described as being aligned with the RSS and BJP.

According to the complaint, Sangram Bhandare and 12 others allegedly stopped Mr Lawande’s car, threatened him with a gun, threw ink at him, and blackened his face and body. Mr Lawande has filed a police complaint, alleging that the attackers attempted to kill him using a firearm.