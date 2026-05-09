Maharashtra SSC results raise concerns as 80,000 students fail Marathi subject

MUMBAI: Amid the controversy over making Marathi compulsory for non-Marathi auto and taxi drivers, a surprising trend has emerged in the Maharashtra State Board’s Class 10 (SSC) examination results: nearly 80,000 students have failed in Marathi, raising concerns about the state of the language and the government’s push to promote it.

The Maharashtra State Board conducted the SSC examination in 2026, and the results were recently declared. In a matter of serious concern for the state, 80,803 students out of the 1,087,699 who had opted for Marathi as their first language failed the subject, accounting for nearly 7 per cent of candidates.

Out of the 35 subjects covered in the examination, 12 recorded a 100 per cent pass rate.

Board data also revealed that among the 413,917 students who chose Marathi as their second or third language, 13,741 students failed. This development is being viewed as a significant concern for the future of the Marathi language.

According to education and language experts, the rising number of students failing Marathi is due to spelling mistakes and a declining habit of reading textbooks, newspapers and other Marathi literature regularly.