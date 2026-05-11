Maharashtra: Congress mounts fresh offensive against Modi over economic distress

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of mishandling the country’s economic situation and demanding that he step down “in the larger national interest” and move towards “Vanaprasth Ashrama”.

Addressing the media, Sapkal alleged that the current financial crisis was the result of the Centre’s “wrong policy decisions, failed diplomacy, incompetence and carelessness”. He described Modi as a “compromised Prime Minister” who had “failed on all fronts”.

Sapkal claimed that while several countries adopted “prudent and strategic measures” to minimise the impact of global economic turbulence during wartime conditions, the Prime Minister remained focused on election campaigning, publicity and “spreading religious fanaticism”.

The Congress leader also criticised the Prime Minister’s appeals for austerity measures, including reducing the use of petrol, diesel and fertilisers, and avoiding unnecessary purchases such as gold.

“Why should ordinary citizens alone make sacrifices for the failures of the government?” Sapkal asked. “If the Prime Minister is serious about austerity, he and his ministers should lead by example — travel by metro, avoid expensive vehicles and cut down on extravagant roadshows.”

He further alleged hypocrisy in the government’s messaging, pointing to Modi’s reported overseas travel plans while advising citizens against foreign vacations.

“The Prime Minister is moving around with convoys of 40 to 50 vehicles while preaching restraint to the public,” Sapkal said, adding that inflation, fuel shortages and rising LPG prices had placed a heavy burden on common people.