Maharashtra removes 69 lakh women from Ladki Bahin scheme after verification drive

MUMBAI: Following a large-scale verification drive, the Maharashtra government disqualified 69 lakh women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and temporarily put the next instalment payment on hold.

The Maharashtra government clarified that only women who meet all eligibility conditions will continue receiving benefits under the scheme.

The 69 lakh women reportedly failed to comply with e-KYC and other criteria set by the state government and would therefore no longer receive benefits under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Interestingly, when then chief minister Eknath Shinde launched the scheme ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024, nearly 2.46 crore women had registered as beneficiaries. However, following the recent verification and scrutiny process, the number of eligible beneficiaries has reportedly fallen to around 1.77 crore.

Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, the Maharashtra government provides financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to eligible poor and needy women. Initially, the annual expenditure for the scheme was estimated at around Rs 45,000 crore. It was later reduced to nearly Rs 36,000 crore and has now come down to Rs 26,000 crore.

The reduction in beneficiaries and efforts to control expenditure are among the key reasons behind the decision.