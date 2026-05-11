NCW flags 'pervasive sexual harassment', 'zero POSH compliance' at TCS Nashik in report to Maharashtra govt

According to the findings, the committee observed a “deeply disturbing and toxic workplace environment” marked by “pervasive sexual harassment” and alleged abuse of authority.

It stated that “the accused persons had assumed effective control of the TCS, Nashik. They used to target young and vulnerable girls, and harassed them sexually, emotionally and mentally,” adding that complainants had faced sexual harassment and alleged attempts of molestation.

The panel also noted allegations that women employees were subjected to religious insults and “anti-Hindu commentary” at the workplace.

“The accused used to bully female employees by denigrating Hindu mythology, beliefs, traditions and practices and by impressing upon the girls that Islam was a far superior religion to Hinduism,” the report said.

PTI stated that the report further alleged that a coercive environment was created through repeated “anti-religious commentary”, particularly impacting younger employees, and described the situation as “a typical case of sexual harassment at the workplace”, reported .

The committee said women employees were subjected to bullying, stalking and demeaning conduct that led to humiliation and sustained mental harassment. It also noted that several employees feared retaliation, transfers or termination if they raised complaints.

The report alleged that the Nashik office was effectively controlled by individuals identified as Danish, Tausif and Raza Memon, with Ashwini Chainani named as having “through her silence and insensitivity” allegedly endorsed the conduct.

It further said “no employee had the courage to raise their voice”, citing fear of professional consequences.