Maharashtra government plans to halve number of vehicles in ministers' convoys after PM's austerity appeal

Paying heed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity appeal, Maharashtra's BJP-led government is considering halving the number of vehicles in the state ministers' convoys, while a final decision is yet to be taken by the Chief Minister.

According to sources, the decision will be taken after two high-level meetings chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

Fadnavis held a preliminary meeting in the morning and is scheduled to chair another meeting in the afternoon, sources said.

Maharashtra's director general of police and the chief secretary are expected to attend the discussions.

The government is examining ways to rationalise the size of ministers' convoys without compromising security arrangements, the sources said.

A proposal to cut the number of vehicles in the convoys of all ministers by nearly 50 per cent is being seriously considered, they said.