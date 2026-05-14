CBI finds Pune NEET paper leak accused woman received funds from 21 bank accounts before exam

The probe revealed that after allegedly obtaining the leaked NEET paper, Lokhande dispatched it to Khairnar in Nashik through courier after charging Rs 10 lakh. Khairnar allegedly sold the papers further through Telegram to buyers in Gurugram for Rs 15 lakh per set. Khairnar was later handed over to the CBI for further investigation.

After Waghmare’s arrest, Pune Police transferred her custody to the CBI. During preliminary investigation, the agency found that large transactions had been credited to her account from 21 different bank accounts before the NEET exam.

Investigators are now probing the identity of these account holders, the source of the funds, and whether their children had appeared for the NEET examination. Agencies are also examining chats, financial transactions and contact details recovered from the accused persons’ mobile phones.

Police said Waghmare worked as an agent for Lokhande and used WhatsApp and Telegram to connect medical aspirants seeking admissions. The CBI has seized her mobile phone, laptop and other electronic devices as part of the investigation.

Officials said several students and agents were allegedly in touch with Lokhande, who is accused of supplying leaked “guess papers” to NEET aspirants in exchange for money.

Pune Police have also arrested Sheshrao Solankhi, a cyber security student from Pune’s Phulshrungi area, who allegedly worked as another agent for Lokhande to identify and recruit NEET aspirants.