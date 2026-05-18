Atleast 12 killed, 25 injured as engagement party tempo collides with truck in Maharashtra

At least 12 people were killed, and 25 were injured in a road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Palghar in Maharashtra on Monday after a container truck collided with a vehicle carrying a wedding party, police said.

The accident took place around 4 pm near the Kasa area when the speeding container truck rammed into a smaller truck carrying more than 100 wedding guests. A motorcycle was also hit during the crash.

Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles overturned and suffered extensive damage.

Several passengers were trapped inside the vehicles after the accident. Local residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The injured were shifted to Kasa sub-district hospital and nearby medical facilities for treatment. Officials said the condition of several injured persons remains critical.

Preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding and negligence may have led to the accident, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.