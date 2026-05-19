After NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row, alleged MH CET scam surfaces in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, allegations of irregularities have now emerged in the MH CET 2026 examination, with questions being raised over students who scored low marks in Classes 10 and 12 but secured exceptionally high percentiles, including 100 percentile, in the entrance test.
The MH CET examination is conducted for admissions to engineering and medical colleges in Maharashtra.
Sachin Sawant, national secretary of the Indian National Congress, alleged that the results indicated possible irregularities and demanded a high-level inquiry along with strict action against those responsible.
“The syllabus for the MH CET examination is based on Classes 11 and 12, yet there are 22 students who had scored barely passing marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations but surprisingly secured 100 percentiles in MH CET 2026,” Sawant claimed.
Sharing data, Sawant said one student who scored only 37% in Class 10 secured 99.971 percentile in MH CET, while another student with only 51% in Class 12 obtained 100 percentile. He further alleged that students with 45%, 39% and even 35 marks in Class 12 also secured 100 percentile scores in the entrance examination.
“Among the students who secured 100 percentile in MH CET Mathematics and ranked 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 15, 16, 17 and 18, the average marks in HSC Mathematics were merely 64.3%,” he said.
According to the data cited by Sawant, out of the top 10 ranked students in MH CET 2026, six had scored below the average in HSC Mathematics, with marks of 60, 54, 53, 53, 40 and 35 respectively. He claimed that six students among the top 20 CET rankers had scored below 60% in the HSC board examination.
Sawant further alleged that rank holders 1, 2, 5, 12, 15 and 18, all of whom secured CET percentiles of 99.99 or above, had scored below 60% in HSC PCM subjects. One topper allegedly secured 100 percentile in CET Mathematics despite obtaining only 39% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in the board examination.
He also pointed out that 10 students in the top 20 achieved a perfect 100 percentile in CET Mathematics, despite their HSC Mathematics marks ranging between 35 and 97.
“One student secured 100 percentile in CET Mathematics while scoring only 35 marks in HSC Mathematics, indicating a gap of 65 marks. Another student with only 39% in HSC PCM still found a place among the state’s top 20 rankers,” Sawant alleged.
He further claimed that the data related to Rank 66 also raised serious concerns. According to him, the student had scored only 22 marks in Mathematics in Class 10 and 33 marks in Class 12, with an overall PCM percentage of 47.67%, but secured 99.971 percentile in CET.
Sawant said the performance in board examinations appeared inconsistent with the exceptionally high percentile scores secured in MH CET.
“Such examples clearly expose major discrepancies between the CET and HSC evaluation systems. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil must explain how such a miracle occurred. The minister must also clarify who exactly controls these examinations and what connection a person named Joshi has with the examination process,” he said.
Sawant also alleged that examination scams similar to Vyapam had continued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure.
“Most of these examination irregularities have surfaced in BJP-ruled states, and links between those involved in such scams and BJP leaders have repeatedly come to light. I will once again submit a detailed list and letter to the MH CET Commission, and they must provide a proper explanation,” he said.
He further claimed that the same officials had been working in the MH CET examination cell for the last 8–10 years without transfers.
“Examinations such as NEET and MH CET determine the future of students, and such scams must not be allowed to destroy the futures of lakhs of students,” Sawant added.