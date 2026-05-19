After NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row, alleged MH CET scam surfaces in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, allegations of irregularities have now emerged in the MH CET 2026 examination, with questions being raised over students who scored low marks in Classes 10 and 12 but secured exceptionally high percentiles, including 100 percentile, in the entrance test.

The MH CET examination is conducted for admissions to engineering and medical colleges in Maharashtra.

Sachin Sawant, national secretary of the Indian National Congress, alleged that the results indicated possible irregularities and demanded a high-level inquiry along with strict action against those responsible.

“The syllabus for the MH CET examination is based on Classes 11 and 12, yet there are 22 students who had scored barely passing marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations but surprisingly secured 100 percentiles in MH CET 2026,” Sawant claimed.

Sharing data, Sawant said one student who scored only 37% in Class 10 secured 99.971 percentile in MH CET, while another student with only 51% in Class 12 obtained 100 percentile. He further alleged that students with 45%, 39% and even 35 marks in Class 12 also secured 100 percentile scores in the entrance examination.

“Among the students who secured 100 percentile in MH CET Mathematics and ranked 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 15, 16, 17 and 18, the average marks in HSC Mathematics were merely 64.3%,” he said.

According to the data cited by Sawant, out of the top 10 ranked students in MH CET 2026, six had scored below the average in HSC Mathematics, with marks of 60, 54, 53, 53, 40 and 35 respectively. He claimed that six students among the top 20 CET rankers had scored below 60% in the HSC board examination.