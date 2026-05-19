Avian flu: Eight human samples from Maharashtra's Nandurbar to be sent to NIV

Eight poultry workers in Maharashtra’s bird flu-hit Nandurbar district will have their samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for avian influenza testing, a health official said on Monday.

The workers, who had either come into contact with poultry birds or participated in culling operations, have not shown any symptoms of human avian flu so far. However, authorities are administering preventive medication as a precaution.

Nandurbar district in northwestern Maharashtra has been affected by an avian flu outbreak.

"Samples of eight persons have been taken because they were in contact with the birds or were involved in the culling process. They have not shown any symptoms of human avian flu. The samples, including nasal swabs, will be sent to NIV, Pune, on Tuesday," district health officer Ravindra Sonawane said.

The workers were being given Tamiflu tablets as a precautionary measure, he informed.

No government employee was among those being tested, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)