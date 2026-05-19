NCP to rope in I-PAC for campaigning ahead of 2029 Maharashtra polls

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) confirmed that strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor’s firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) will handle the party's campaign ahead of the 2029 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
"The talk is in the nascent stage, and the contract amount is also discussed. We are planning to hire him till the 2029 Maharashtra state assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Once all things are sorted out, the official announcement will be made," said a senior NCP leader privy to this development.
An NCP leader said that Ajit Pawar had earlier engaged with Bangalore-based Design Box, headed by Naresh Arora. He noted that the agency had masterminded Pawar's memorable pink jacket and overall pink theme to appeal to women voters ahead of the 2024 elections.
"NCP had a women and child development ministry that had executed the Ladki Bahin scheme; therefore, the NCP wanted to get benefits during the state polls," he added.
The leader stated that the party could not bear the charges of Design Box after Ajit Pawar’s demise. "NCP leaders then decided to engage I-PAC, known for working on the ground and data," he said.
Sources said that I-PAC will not only work to mobilise support for NCP on the ground, but will also work to project Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar as the future chief minister of Maharashtra.
"Maharashtra is a secular and progressive state, but so far, no woman has been able to get the top CM post in the state. Sunetra Pawar is the face that can be projected pan state face for the chief minister. It will also help to attract the women voters in large numbers along with keeping its Maratha, Dalit, and Muslim base," said another NCP leader, who requested anonymity.
Interestingly, in West Bengal, the TMC leaders blamed the I-PAC for its disastrous performance in state polls. TMC leaders argued that the top TMC leadership heavily relied and depended on I-PAC, and that cut the connection between the party workers and leaders, and that disconnection harmed them from getting the votes. As a result, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party also cancelled the contract with I-PAC, citing financial crunch as the reason.