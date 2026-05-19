NCP to rope in I-PAC for campaigning ahead of 2029 Maharashtra polls

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) confirmed that strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor’s firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) will handle the party's campaign ahead of the 2029 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"The talk is in the nascent stage, and the contract amount is also discussed. We are planning to hire him till the 2029 Maharashtra state assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Once all things are sorted out, the official announcement will be made," said a senior NCP leader privy to this development.

An NCP leader said that Ajit Pawar had earlier engaged with Bangalore-based Design Box, headed by Naresh Arora. He noted that the agency had masterminded Pawar's memorable pink jacket and overall pink theme to appeal to women voters ahead of the 2024 elections.

"NCP had a women and child development ministry that had executed the Ladki Bahin scheme; therefore, the NCP wanted to get benefits during the state polls," he added.