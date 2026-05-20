‘Has even the oil in double-engine govt run out?’: NCP (SP) MLA slams govt over fuel shortage reports

NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil on Wednesday attacked the Maharashtra government over reports of fuel shortages in parts of the state, asking if “even the oil in the engines of the double-engine government has run out”.

In a post on X, the former state minister cited a series of incidents linked to the reported shortage of petrol and diesel across Maharashtra.

"In Jalgaon, some unidentified persons stabbed a petrol pump worker in the stomach after being told there was no petrol. In Buldhana district, people stood in queues for 12 hours hoping to get petrol," Patil said.