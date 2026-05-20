Sharad Pawar praises PM Modi amid speculation over NCP reunion with NDA

MUMBAI: Amid talk of both the NCPs merger, Sharad Pawar has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is trying to protect the image of the country.
Sharad Pawar said that they share different ideologies, but PM Narendra Modi is working for the country and safeguarding its image across the world.
“Whenever the country subjects comes that time, the interest of the country is paramount than the individual interests and political liking. We have to accept that PM Modi is not only safeguarding India’s interests and image but he is elevating it. The image of the country is important and when it comes to country’s interests, no individual and political interests should come in between. Political interest has no place when it comes to country interests. PM's foreign tours is for the country interest only. Therefore, we should not criticise and politicise it. The country is going through different phase," said Pawar.
Pawar said that PM Indira Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh kept the India’s interest first and always worked to elevate the country image across the globe.
“The country image was at the centre of their efforts. And same is done by PM Narendra Modi. We have to be committed for the interests of the country. We have to remain with people and work for them. And these sorts of people are always respected,” said Sharad Pawar.
The statement of Sharad Pawar is significant in context of amid talk of both the NCPs merger. As the TNIE reported that both Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar-led NCP and Sharad Pawar led NCP likely to be merged and united NCP will be part of the BJP-led NDA in the state and centre. It was reported after the merger of both the NCPs, NCP will get two cabinet ministries, one will go to Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, while another will be given either senior NCP leader Praful Patel or state NCP state president Sunil Tatkare.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that they are not in agreement with Sharad Pawar’s opinion about PM Modi. Raut said that Indira Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh always spoke with the press and respected the fourth pillar of democracy while PM Modi refused to address press conferences for last 12 years.
“Therefore there is huge difference between Modi and other PMs of the country. Modi run away from the press and that is not good and healthy sign of democracy. We have seen what happened in Norway, Modi could answer one lady journalist's question,” Raut said.