Sharad Pawar praises PM Modi amid speculation over NCP reunion with NDA

MUMBAI: Amid talk of both the NCPs merger, Sharad Pawar has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is trying to protect the image of the country.

Sharad Pawar said that they share different ideologies, but PM Narendra Modi is working for the country and safeguarding its image across the world.

“Whenever the country subjects comes that time, the interest of the country is paramount than the individual interests and political liking. We have to accept that PM Modi is not only safeguarding India’s interests and image but he is elevating it. The image of the country is important and when it comes to country’s interests, no individual and political interests should come in between. Political interest has no place when it comes to country interests. PM's foreign tours is for the country interest only. Therefore, we should not criticise and politicise it. The country is going through different phase," said Pawar.

Pawar said that PM Indira Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh kept the India’s interest first and always worked to elevate the country image across the globe.

“The country image was at the centre of their efforts. And same is done by PM Narendra Modi. We have to be committed for the interests of the country. We have to remain with people and work for them. And these sorts of people are always respected,” said Sharad Pawar.