ED arrests self-styled godman Ashok Kharat Rs 70 crore money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, accused of black magic rituals, extortion and sexual assault, in connection with a Rs 70 crore money laundering case involving 60 benami bank accounts across Maharashtra.

Kharat faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the IT Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. A Mumbai court has remanded the accused to ED custody for seven days.

The ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered at Sarkarwada Police Station in Nashik City against Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat and others under various sections of the BNS, 2023, and the Maharashtra Black Magic Act.

Subsequently, FIRs registered at Shirdi Police Station and Rahata Police Station in Ahilyanagar district were also added to the existing ECIR for conducting investigation under the PMLA, 2002.

The investigation under the PMLA revealed that Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat alias “Captain” allegedly operated a systematic extortion racket under the guise of religious and spiritual practices. According to the ED, the accused portrayed himself as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, claiming possession of supernatural powers and divine knowledge, while creating fear of death and black magic among victims through staged rituals, deceptive practices and emotional manipulation.

By adopting such methods, the accused allegedly extorted substantial amounts of money and valuable assets from victims under the guise of “Avatar Pooja”, religious remedies and spiritual guidance.

“In one such instance, investigation revealed extortion of approximately Rs 5.62 crore from a complainant in the form of expenditure incurred towards purchase of a luxury Mercedes vehicle, foreign trips, medical treatment in the United States of America and development of farmhouse properties at the instance of Ashok Kharat,” the agency said.

The investigation further revealed that the proceeds of crime obtained through extortion and cheating were allegedly layered and laundered through multiple bank accounts, cooperative credit societies (Pat Sansthas), movable and immovable properties, and proxy accounts opened in the names of various individuals without their knowledge or consent.