Thane market blaze kills fireman, guard; major fire destroys stalls

A fireman and a security guard were killed after a massive fire broke out at a market complex near Thane railway station in Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

A 'brigade call', indicating a situation requiring maximum fire department resources, was declared after the blaze erupted at 3.45 am at the Gamdevi market complex, which housed several vegetable and clothing stalls, an official said.

Huge flames and thick smoke billowing from the burning stalls triggered panic in the area, eyewitnesses said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Prashant Rode told PTI that a fireman and a security guard were killed in the incident. Two other fire personnel sustained injuries, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Describing it as a majror fire, Tadvi said the blaze destroyed the market, which housed numerous clothing stalls, vegetable and fruit vendors, besides a local municipal ward office.

“The fire broke out in the small hours of Thursday, and firefighting operations are actively underway. All available fire engines from across the city and the RDMC team have been pressed into service to bring the blaze under control,” he said.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by large stocks of highly combustible garments stored inside the market stalls, officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)