Maharashtra Election Commission announces special voter roll revision for 98.6 million electors from June 20

MUMBAI: The Election Commission of Maharashtra on Friday announced the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls covering around 98.6 million voters.

Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam said during a press conference that verification of voter details will begin on June 20 and continue till October 7, 2026. More than one lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be deployed across the state to carry out the exercise.

“From June 20 to 29 June, the printing of enumeration forms and training of these officers will be completed, while the details of voters from the previous Special Intensive Revision conducted between 2002 and 2004 will be pre-filled in these forms. From June 30 to 29 July, officials will visit the homes of every voter to collect enumeration forms and verify the information provided,” he said.

He added that the draft electoral rolls will be published on August 5, 2026. “The suggestions, claims and objections may be filed between August 5 and September 4, and these will be disposed of by October 3. The final electoral roll will be published on October 7, 2026,” the chief election officer said.

Amid allegations of irregularities and deleting the valid votes, Chockalingam assured that the entire process will be conducted in a fully transparent manner across the state, and no eligible voter’s name will be removed without due verification.

He said those who are staying in rented houses, they have to fill out and submit the form no 6, and the mentioned address will be considered a valid address to prepare the voters' list. And, once this migrates, voters transfer to another address, that address will be amended, so no duplicate voter registration will take place.

“Aadhar card will be considered as proof of identity, not as proof or document of domicile and residence. The political parties should also appoint their representatives to ensure that the valid voters get registered and no one will be deleted during the SIR process. We will also identify the duplicate and deceased voters, and that will be deleted,” he said.