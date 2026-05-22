Mahayuti rift surfaces as Shinde pulls up ministers over anti-NCP remarks

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde reprimanded his party ministers not to make any such statements that would hurt the unity of the Mahayuti alliance.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat said that all is not well with the NCP. He claimed some of the NCP leaders and MLAs are not confident about their leadership and their future; therefore, they are in touch with the Shiv Sena.

The statement of the Shiv Sena minister has not gone well with the NCP, and that has caused the rift. NCP expressed displeasure, saying how the Sena minister, who is part of the Mahayuti, can make a statement against its own alliance partner. The NCP leadership complained to DCM Eknath Shinde and asked him to restrain his ministers from making any reckless statements that would damage and hurt the alliance.

NCP minister Hasan Mushriff said that Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat has no authority to speak about their party; therefore, they will complain against him to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

DCM Eknath Shinde phoned Sanjay Shirsat and reprimanded himself for speaking against the NCP. Shinde reportedly asked Shirsat, there are three partners in Mahayuti, so no one should get hurt by his statement. Shinde also asked not to make any remarks that would damage the unity of the Mahayuti and even asked him to remain in the Mahayuti only.

Shirsat earlier tried to defend his statement, saying he had not spoken incorrectly. He said whatever power conflict was happening in NCP was described in his words. Despite Shinde’s reprimand, Shirsat refused to speak to the media.