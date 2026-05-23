Maharashtra CM Fadnavis cites 30 per cent spike in diesel demand, RC checks for fuel release

MUMBAI: Amid a shortage of fuel in rural areas, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that there is a 30 per cent spike in fuel that caused the shortage and panic among the people, particularly among farmers in the state.

Several videos were circulated on social media where people were standing in the queue with drums to get the fuel, particularly diesel, for the agricultural activities. In some places, farmers were required to sleep at a fuel station, while in other places, farmers brought their own night tiffin to stay long at the fuel station because the wait is uncertain.

Farmers are engaged in pre-monsoon and before the Kharif agriculture work like tilling, rotor and other activities, and these works are done by tractors. So, there is a demand for fuel in rural areas. But short supply as caused the major panic among the farming community, fearing that this delay may hamper their agricultural work and damage the harvest as well.