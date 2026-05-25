Content creator tresspasses into Tower of Silence in Mumbai to film Parsi funeral rites; booked

A social media content creator has been booked for allegedly tresspassing into the privately owned Tower of Silence in south Mumbai's Malabar Hill area, and filming the Parsi funeral rites with "objectionable" commentary.

According to police, the matter came to light when a trustee of the Bombay Parsi Panchayat (BPP) received an Instagram link from his friend of the video, reportedly featuring the funeral rituals.

According to the complaint lodged by the BPP trustee, the alleged accused, Prince Sheetlaprasad Kanojia, illegally entered the privately owned and restricted Doongerwadi premises through the Kamla Nehru Park and filmed Parsi funeral rituals without permission.

The complainant also alleged that the video contained "objectionable" commentary, which not only hurt the religious sentiments of the Parsi community but also disrespected the dignity of the deceased.

The official said that Kanojia operates channels on both YouTube and Instagram.

The cyber police have been roped in to remove the content posted by the accused on social media, and a further probe into the matter is currently underway, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)