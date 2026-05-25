Nashik, Sambhajinagar, Pune MLC seats emerge as bone of contention among Mahayuti allies

MUMBAI: Mahayuti has finalised the “12:3:2 formula” for the biennial MLC elections from local bodies. However, three of the 17 seats - Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune - remain points of contention among the alliance partners.
The disputed seats have triggered a tussle between the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has staked claim to the Nashik and Sambhajinagar seats, while the NCP is pushing for the Pune seat. The BJP, meanwhile, has laid claim to all three constituencies.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Mahayuti allies would resolve the disputes through discussions. He said talks are underway with Shiv Sena over the Nashik and Sambhajinagar seats and with the NCP regarding Pune.
“We are yet to iron out the difference of opinion over these three sticking seats — Nashik, Sambhajinagar and Pune,” Fadnavis said.
Shiv Sena leaders have argued that Nashik and Sambhajinagar are traditional party strongholds and expressed confidence about winning both seats. The NCP, on the other hand, has maintained that it has the largest number of local body representatives in Pune, making it the natural claimant for the constituency.
Shiv Sena has also expressed reservations over the current 12:3:2 seat-sharing formula among the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. Party leaders are reportedly seeking four seats instead of three. If the Sena’s demand is accepted, the NCP may have to settle for just one seat, potentially changing the formula to 12:4:1.
Earlier, senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule met Eknath Shinde to resolve the issue, but the talks remained inconclusive.
The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the MLC local body elections. June 1 is the last date for filing nominations, voting will take place on June 18, and counting will be held on June 22. Elected members of local bodies and district panchayats will be eligible to vote in the polls.
The 17 constituencies going to the polls are Pune, Ahilyanagar, Thane, Jalgaon, Sangli-Satara, Nanded, Yavatmal, Solapur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Nashik, Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli, Amravati, Dharashiv-Latur-Beed, Parbhani-Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna and Nagpur, where a by-election will also be held.