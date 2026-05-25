Nashik, Sambhajinagar, Pune MLC seats emerge as bone of contention among Mahayuti allies

MUMBAI: Mahayuti has finalised the “12:3:2 formula” for the biennial MLC elections from local bodies. However, three of the 17 seats - Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune - remain points of contention among the alliance partners.

The disputed seats have triggered a tussle between the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has staked claim to the Nashik and Sambhajinagar seats, while the NCP is pushing for the Pune seat. The BJP, meanwhile, has laid claim to all three constituencies.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Mahayuti allies would resolve the disputes through discussions. He said talks are underway with Shiv Sena over the Nashik and Sambhajinagar seats and with the NCP regarding Pune.

“We are yet to iron out the difference of opinion over these three sticking seats — Nashik, Sambhajinagar and Pune,” Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena leaders have argued that Nashik and Sambhajinagar are traditional party strongholds and expressed confidence about winning both seats. The NCP, on the other hand, has maintained that it has the largest number of local body representatives in Pune, making it the natural claimant for the constituency.