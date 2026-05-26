Onion price crash sparks protests in Maharashtra as farmers demand higher procurement rate

MUMBAI: Farmers in Nashik staged a large protest against the central and state governments over the sharp fall in onion prices, drawing widespread participation from cultivators demanding fair compensation.

A significant number of farmers joined the agitation, pressing for procurement of onions at Rs 32 per kg, compared to the current market price of Rs 4 to Rs 6 per kg in Maharashtra.

Opposition leaders, including Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, joined the protest and backed the farmers’ demand for fair pricing. The protesters wore garlands made of onions and raised slogans against the government over the steep price decline. They also attempted to block the Mumbai–Agra highway.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government is sensitive to the demands of onion-producing farmers. He added that the central government has decided to procure onions at Rs 15 per kg, up from the earlier Rs 10 per kg.