Onion price crash sparks protests in Maharashtra as farmers demand higher procurement rate

MUMBAI: Farmers in Nashik staged a large protest against the central and state governments over the sharp fall in onion prices, drawing widespread participation from cultivators demanding fair compensation.
A significant number of farmers joined the agitation, pressing for procurement of onions at Rs 32 per kg, compared to the current market price of Rs 4 to Rs 6 per kg in Maharashtra.
Opposition leaders, including Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, joined the protest and backed the farmers’ demand for fair pricing. The protesters wore garlands made of onions and raised slogans against the government over the steep price decline. They also attempted to block the Mumbai–Agra highway.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government is sensitive to the demands of onion-producing farmers. He added that the central government has decided to procure onions at Rs 15 per kg, up from the earlier Rs 10 per kg.
“We understand that the rise in onion prices is not enough, but they are putting effort into it so that farmers will get fair prices for their produce. The meeting with senior leaders and authorities is scheduled, where the decision on onion prices will be taken. We are not like the opposition, who are interested only in politics. We are assured that the farmers, the incumbent government is committed to providing fair prices to their produce,” CM Devendra Fadnavis said.
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal criticised the Centre and state government for their alleged apathy towards onion farmers. He said the government was acting in the interest of a few while leaving farmers in distress.
“PM Narendra Modi has surrendered to US President Donald Trump and other forces that are manipulating the market and exploiting the farmers. Farmers are having a heavy burden of the loan; if fair prices are not given to them, then how will they repay the loan and meet their expenses? The crash in onion prices will push the farmers into poverty, and that will even result in farmers' suicides. The present government is insensitive towards the farmers,” Sapkal alleged.
The onion-growing farmers’ protest was not limited to Nashik and was also reported from Sambhaji Nagar, Solapur and other parts of Maharashtra.