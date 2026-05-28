CM Fadnavis briefs PM Modi on Maharashtra projects, seeks relief measures for onion and sugar farmers

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi and discussed key issues related to the state’s development, infrastructure projects and ongoing welfare initiatives.

CM Devendra Fadnavis, sharing the details of his meeting with PM Narendra Modi on social media platform X, stated that he briefed the Prime Minister on the progress and status of several major projects currently underway in Maharashtra.

“Called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Sought his guidance on various subjects pertaining to Maharashtra’s development. I also briefed him on the progress and status of many works and projects of Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister described the interaction as encouraging and said meeting the Prime Minister always brings “positive energy”. However, specific details regarding the projects discussed during the meeting were not revealed. Mr Fadnavis was holding the thick file when he met PM Narendra Modi.

Sources said that Maharashtra is facing a huge shortage of fuel, especially diesel, besides onion and sugar cane farmers are protesting against the crashed onion and sugar prices. The onion-growing farmers are demanding the relief package.

CM Fadnavis, along with deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, DCM Sunetra Pawar and other leaders, met union cooperative minister Amit Shah, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, etc., and discussed the onion and sugar prices issue.