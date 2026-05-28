Mahayuti confident of winning all 17 MLC seats: Shinde

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said there were no differences within the Mahayuti alliance over seat sharing for the biennial Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections and expressed confidence that the alliance would win all 17 seats.

Shinde said the Mahayuti alliance would contest all 17 seats and that the seat sharing arrangement would be worked out amicably among the alliance partners.

“The MLC election seat sharing will take place in an honourable way, where each alliance partner will be respected. Mahayuti is together and united, and therefore it is going to win all 17 seats. On the other hand, I am doubtful that the opposition will win even a single seat,” Shinde said.

He also dismissed speculation about differences within the alliance and said the opposition was trying to create confusion over Mahayuti’s unity.