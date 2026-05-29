11 die after suspected hooch consumption in Pune suburb

MUMBAI: At least 11 people have died after allegedly consuming hooch in Pimpri Chinchwad, an extended suburb of Pune in Maharashtra.

According to local reports, eight people died on Thursday after consuming illicit liquor in the Wanwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. Three more people died on Friday morning, taking the death toll to 11.

Local officials said the victims fell unconscious and experienced breathing difficulties after consuming the liquor. They were later declared dead.

“There are several unauthorised liquor sellers operating in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, and Yogesh Wankhede is one of them. The 11 people who died had consumed hooch at Mr Wankhede’s place. A case has been registered against him and the police are investigating the matter,” a local official said.