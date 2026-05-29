11 die after suspected hooch consumption in Pune suburb

MUMBAI: At least 11 people have died after allegedly consuming hooch in Pimpri Chinchwad, an extended suburb of Pune in Maharashtra.
According to local reports, eight people died on Thursday after consuming illicit liquor in the Wanwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. Three more people died on Friday morning, taking the death toll to 11.
Local officials said the victims fell unconscious and experienced breathing difficulties after consuming the liquor. They were later declared dead.
“There are several unauthorised liquor sellers operating in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, and Yogesh Wankhede is one of them. The 11 people who died had consumed hooch at Mr Wankhede’s place. A case has been registered against him and the police are investigating the matter,” a local official said.
Local NCP leader Yogesh Bahal demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. He alleged that illicit and adulterated liquor was being sold openly with the connivance of police and authorities.
“The hooch is being manufactured and sold under the nose of the police. Instead of taking action, they are part of the racket that has claimed 11 lives. We demand a high-level probe,” he said.
However, the police have refused to confirm that all 11 deaths were caused by hooch consumption, citing possible reasons such as heat and other health conditions.
The post-mortem reports are yet to be submitted.