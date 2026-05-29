Death toll rises to 15 after suspected hooch consumption in Pune suburb

MUMBAI: At least 15 people have died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Pimpri Chinchwad, a suburban area near Pune in Maharashtra.

According to local reports, the victims included 10 residents from Pimpri Chinchwad and five from Hadapsar in Pune, who had allegedly consumed hooch in the Wanwadi area. Among the deceased were two brothers, while their father reportedly lost his eyesight after consuming the illegal liquor.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government would not spare anyone involved in the hooch tragedy. He said he had spoken with the police commissioner and described the incident as a serious matter, calling it “a sort of murder”.

“Eight people are arrested in this case. More people who are responsible for this tragedy are likely to be arrested. Police have identified the place where the illegal hooch was made. We will not spare anyone as it is a very serious crime,” Fadnavis said.

“There are several unauthorised liquor sellers operating in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, and Yogesh Wankhede is one of them. The 15 people who died had consumed hooch at Mr Wankhede’s place. The owner of the place, Colonelsingh Virakha, was also arrested. A case has been registered against him and the police are investigating the matter. There is suspicion that the poisonous chemical methanol was mixed in the liquor, which could have resulted in these deaths,” a local official said.

Local NCP leader Yogesh Bahal demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. He alleged that illicit and adulterated liquor was being sold openly with the connivance of the police and authorities. He further alleged that large kickbacks were being paid to police and local authorities, resulting in inaction against those involved.

“The hooch is being manufactured and sold under the nose of the police. Instead of taking action, they are part of the racket that has claimed 15 lives. We demand a high-level probe,” he said.

However, the police have refused to confirm that all 15 deaths were caused by hooch consumption, citing possible reasons such as heat and other health conditions.

The post-mortem reports are yet to be submitted.