'Maharashtra govt subjecting Marathas to trial by fire': Jarange says he's firm on indefinite strike

A day before launching his indefinite fast over the Maratha quota issue, activist Manoj Jarange on Friday accused the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government of discriminating against the Maratha community and subjecting it to a "cruel trial by fire".
He also said that he was firm on launching the agitation from Saturday, which he described as the "toughest so far" and also "unprecedented".
Jarange has announced to begin the indefinite fast from May 30 in Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district, about 400 km from Mumbai, over the community's "unfulfilled" demands. He has decided to fast under the blazing sun without any shelter.
He has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. However, OBCs fear that the inclusion of Marathas would dilute their quota.
Addressing a press conference a day before the fast, Jarange asserted that he was "100 per cent firm" on continuing with what he called as his toughest agitation till now.
"I am not fond of fasting, but those in power are taking a cruel 'agnipariksha' (trial by fire) of the Maratha community. The language of suppressing the movement and showing arrogance must stop now. If Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has courage, he should sit in this scorching May heat like me just for two days," Jarange said.
On the reports that the government was making backchannel efforts to stop the agitation, the Maratha quota activist said he had "unofficial information" that somebody from the government might approach him for talks.
"I have not received any official communication about who is coming for talks, but I have information that someone may come. We will listen to what they have to say, but under no circumstances will the hunger strike scheduled from May 30 be withdrawn," he said.
He alleged that the government had merely delayed decisions concerning the Maratha reservation for the last 10 months without delivering concrete relief.
Jarange said the government has failed to provide the Kunbi caste certificates and validity documents to the Maratha community members.
"Maratha students are neither getting certificates nor validity approvals. Hundreds of students are suffering, and their educational careers are being ruined," he alleged.
On the issue of cases filed against protesters during his past Maratha quota agitation, he said an understanding was reached with the government wherein it decided to withdraw around 800 out of 1,500 cases.
"Now the government claims only 64 cases remain. We are ready for a face-to-face discussion on this issue," he said.
He criticised the police for detaining Maratha community youths for waving black flags as a mark of protest during the chief minister's visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
"The youth are angry. The government should not allow the situation to escalate into an aggressive agitation," he said.
Jarange also accused CM Fadnavis of politically sidelining several leaders within the BJP and its allies.
Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Jarange said his previous fasts had severely impacted his health, but he was determined to continue his agitation.
"I am suffering immensely. There is a burning sensation in my stomach and I am going through a lot of pain. Even in this condition, I am standing in the scorching sun for the welfare of my community's children. The government should at least understand this," he said.
He accused the government of discriminating against Marathas.
"You came to power because Marathas voted for you in large numbers. Then why such injustice? Why this discrimination between OBCs and Marathas? If we have done something wrong, hang us, but why are you ruining the lives of poor Marathas?" he said.
Jarange alleged that the government was earlier preoccupied with elections and internal party politics instead of addressing public concerns.
"You are busy with your politics, elections and candidate distribution. When will you make people happy? The poor will curse you," he said.
On whether he would withdraw the fast, Jarange said he would first assess the government's stance and the proposals brought by ministers.
"Let me see what the government's position is, what implementation they bring, and who all are coming. But I am telling you clearly, the fast on the 30th will definitely take place. It will be unprecedented, for the welfare of the poor," he said.
Earlier in the day, BJP leader Prasad Lad appealed to Jarange to withdraw his proposed fast, while National OBC Mahasangh president Babanrao Taywade warned that any move affecting Other Backward Classes reservation would trigger statewide protests.
Lad, a Member of Legislative Council (MLC), took to social media to urge Jarange not to proceed with his hunger strike in the scorching heat.
"I am coming to keep my word... I am bringing the chairman of the committee along with me. But as a brother, I need your word. Don't trouble yourself in this scorching heat. Fasting won't be tolerable for your health anymore. We are coming to fulfil your expectations. Our Maratha community needs you," said Lad.
Taywade told reporters that the OBC community was in a "wait and watch" mode and warned of repercussions if their quota was affected.
(With inputs from PTI)