'Maharashtra govt subjecting Marathas to trial by fire': Jarange says he's firm on indefinite strike

A day before launching his indefinite fast over the Maratha quota issue, activist Manoj Jarange on Friday accused the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government of discriminating against the Maratha community and subjecting it to a "cruel trial by fire".

He also said that he was firm on launching the agitation from Saturday, which he described as the "toughest so far" and also "unprecedented".

Jarange has announced to begin the indefinite fast from May 30 in Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district, about 400 km from Mumbai, over the community's "unfulfilled" demands. He has decided to fast under the blazing sun without any shelter.

He has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. However, OBCs fear that the inclusion of Marathas would dilute their quota.

Addressing a press conference a day before the fast, Jarange asserted that he was "100 per cent firm" on continuing with what he called as his toughest agitation till now.

"I am not fond of fasting, but those in power are taking a cruel 'agnipariksha' (trial by fire) of the Maratha community. The language of suppressing the movement and showing arrogance must stop now. If Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has courage, he should sit in this scorching May heat like me just for two days," Jarange said.

On the reports that the government was making backchannel efforts to stop the agitation, the Maratha quota activist said he had "unofficial information" that somebody from the government might approach him for talks.

"I have not received any official communication about who is coming for talks, but I have information that someone may come. We will listen to what they have to say, but under no circumstances will the hunger strike scheduled from May 30 be withdrawn," he said.

He alleged that the government had merely delayed decisions concerning the Maratha reservation for the last 10 months without delivering concrete relief.