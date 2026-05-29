MVA finalises seat-sharing for Maharashtra MLC polls; Congress to contest eight seats

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Friday finalised its seat-sharing formula for the biennial Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, with the Congress set to contest eight seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) six seats and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) three seats.

The seat-sharing arrangement was discussed at a meeting of MVA leaders held at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, NCP (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai and MLA Ambadas Danve.

The Election Commission of India has announced elections for 17 local body constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. June 1, 2026, is the last date for filing nominations.

Sapkal said the alliance partners had reached a consensus on 15 of the 17 seats, while discussions over the remaining two seats would also be resolved amicably.

According to the formula announced by the alliance, the Congress will contest the Nagpur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Amravati, Ahilyanagar, Solapur and Dharashiv-Latur-Beed seats.

The NCP (SP) will contest the Pune, Thane and Sangli-Satara seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) will field candidates from Raigad, Jalgaon, Parbhani-Hingoli and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The party is also expected to contest two additional seats as part of the final arrangement.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Sapkal alleged that the ruling Mahayuti alliance was using money power to influence the MLC elections.

“Opposition corporators are allegedly being poached, and advances of Rs 5 lakh each are reportedly being paid. ‘Baap bada na bhaiyya, sabse bada rupaiyya’ has become the ruling mantra,” he claimed.