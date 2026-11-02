Bombay HC asks Imran Khan to apologise for joining anti-SIR protests, bars future participation

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked actor Imran Khan to tender an unconditional apology for participating in protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and file an undertaking that he would not take part in similar demonstrations in the future, LiveLaw reported.

The court, however, extended the suspension of a Leave India Notice issued to Khan by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai, until the actor is given an opportunity to respond to it. The matter will next be heard on December 7.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna was hearing Khan's petition challenging the notice, which had directed him to leave India by October 28. At the previous hearing, the FRRO had assured the court that no action would be taken against him until Monday.

According to LiveLaw, the bench orally observed that Khan, being an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, had no reason to participate in protests concerning the SIR exercise, as he was not directly affected by it. The court asked him to clarify the purpose of his presence at the demonstration and state categorically whether he had any association with the protesters or organisers.

“You need to clarify were you there for protests or for some other work? You will have to categorically make a statement that you had no association with the protests etc. Because the agitation was with regards to SIR, with which you have no concern at all,” the bench orally remarked, as quoted by LiveLaw.