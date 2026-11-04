BMC removes 27 illegal structures after Supreme Court rebuke, clears way for BEST bus stand development

MUMBAI: A day after the Supreme Court threatened to withhold the salary of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief over delays in removing illegal structures, the civic body swung into action and demolished 27 unauthorised commercial structures on Wednesday, clearing the way for the development of a BEST bus stand for commuters.
The BMC also tendered an apology before the Supreme Court and submitted a reply stating that all illegal structures had been removed from the plot in Mumbai's western suburbs, which is reserved for the BEST bus stand.
Senior Advocate RP Bhatt, appearing for the BMC, tendered an apology on behalf of the civic body chief before a Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
"They have implemented [the order], and all structures have been erased now," Bhatt submitted.
The Chief Justice thanked Bhatt, remarking, "Thank you. Without your intervention, it could not have occurred!"
Bhatt also apologised to the Bench for defending the BMC's conduct during Tuesday's hearing, when the Court issued a contempt notice to the Municipal Commissioner over prima facie wilful disobedience of its earlier directions.
Earlier, the Court had observed that the BMC's conduct prima facie amounted to deliberate, mischievous and wilful disobedience of its orders. It also suspected that BMC officials were protecting encroachers in collusion with them and collecting 'hafta' from them.
Following the Supreme Court's directions, the BMC on Wednesday completed the drive to remove encroachments from the plot reserved for the BEST bus station along Swami Vivekananda Marg in Borivali East.
According to a BMC press note, encroachments were removed from approximately 3,400 square metres of land out of the total 5,800 square metres reserved for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus station and administrative building.
Around 70 workers and civic employees, including engineers, participated in the demolition drive. Police personnel were also deployed to maintain law and order during the operation.
The swift action came after the Supreme Court asked the BMC and the Maharashtra government to stop the salary of Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide over non-compliance with its directions.
BEST has entered into an agreement with Parag Construction for the development of the bus stand, while the BMC is required to facilitate the project by removing unauthorised occupants from the plot.
However, despite repeated requests, the illegal occupants continued to obstruct the development work, while the BMC allegedly failed to implement the Court's earlier directions. Taking a stern view of the civic body's lacklustre response and repeated excuses, the Supreme Court pulled up the BMC chief and initiated contempt proceedings.