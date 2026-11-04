BMC removes 27 illegal structures after Supreme Court rebuke, clears way for BEST bus stand development

MUMBAI: A day after the Supreme Court threatened to withhold the salary of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief over delays in removing illegal structures, the civic body swung into action and demolished 27 unauthorised commercial structures on Wednesday, clearing the way for the development of a BEST bus stand for commuters.

The BMC also tendered an apology before the Supreme Court and submitted a reply stating that all illegal structures had been removed from the plot in Mumbai's western suburbs, which is reserved for the BEST bus stand.

Senior Advocate RP Bhatt, appearing for the BMC, tendered an apology on behalf of the civic body chief before a Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

"They have implemented [the order], and all structures have been erased now," Bhatt submitted.

The Chief Justice thanked Bhatt, remarking, "Thank you. Without your intervention, it could not have occurred!"

Bhatt also apologised to the Bench for defending the BMC's conduct during Tuesday's hearing, when the Court issued a contempt notice to the Municipal Commissioner over prima facie wilful disobedience of its earlier directions.