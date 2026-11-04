Gokul takeover row: Maharashtra move to appoint five directors sparks political clash

MUMBAI: After badly losing the prestigious electoral battle to control of Kolhapur's influential Gokul Milk Cooperative Federation to the Congress-led front, the BJP-led Maharashtra government decided to appoint five government-nominated directors, giving voting rights to four with the plan to wrestle control over Gokul from the opposition front.

Maharashtra former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan alleged that this move by the BJP-led government is anti-constitutional and a broad daylight robbery of public institutions.

Prithviraj Chavan said this is a murder of democracy and a violation of the tenets of the constitution. He said BJP failed to win the majority of the seats in the closely contested and high-voltage Gokul Milk Federation elections, so they came out with nefarious anti-constitutional and democracy proposal to snatch control over Gokul from the opposition.

The decision of the BJP to appoint the BJP-led government-appointed members on the Gokul board with voting rights has triggered a fresh confrontation between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Congress, with Congress leader Satej Patil accusing the government of attempting to overturn the mandate delivered by milk producers in the recent elections.