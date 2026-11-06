Maharashtra disburses Rs 4,372 crore Diwali aid to 87.45 lakh drought-hit farmers

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday disbursed Rs 4,372.83 crore as financial assistance to 87.45 lakh drought-affected farmers to celebrate Diwali. Each drought affected by the drought will get Rs 5000 as relief money.

As financial help in the festive season, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced giving Rs 5000 each to farmers in 304 drought-hit talukas.

Maharashtra State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said that as of November 5, the amount had been credited to the bank accounts of 87,45,669 farmers. The process of extending assistance to the remaining eligible beneficiaries is underway, and technical issues preventing the transfer of funds are being resolved, he added.

The government had initiated the advance assistance scheme in view of the drought situation and the financial difficulties faced by farmers. Officials from the Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation and Agriculture departments worked on a priority basis to ensure direct transfer of the assistance into beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Of the total disbursement, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division received the highest allocation of Rs 1,668.18 crore, benefiting 33.36 lakh farmers. Nashik division accounted for Rs 903.52 crore for 18.07 lakh farmers, while Pune division received Rs 753.19 crore for 15.06 lakh farmers.