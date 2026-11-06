Raj Thackeray slams BJP over Gokul takeover bid, accuses Mahayuti of undermining farmers' mandate

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government, accusing it of attempting to take control of the Gokul Cooperative Milk Federation through the backdoor by nominating five directors as experts and granting them voting rights.

Thackeray alleged that the ruling party was attempting to undermine the electoral outcome after failing to secure a majority in the Gokul elections. The Congress-led panel won 13 of the 25 seats, while the BJP-led panel secured 12.

The MNS chief also accused the BJP of double standards. "On the one hand, BJP leaders are organising rallies in the name of protecting democracy, while on the other, they are disregarding the democratic mandate and illegally attempting to take control of Gokul despite failing to secure a majority," he said.

In a strongly worded social media post, Thackeray questioned the government's decision to appoint five nominated directors to Gokul and grant them voting rights.

"If you genuinely want to uphold the dignity of democracy, why did you immediately appoint five government directors (your own nominees) after your panel could secure only 12 seats against the 13 won by the rival panel? What are you trying to prove by giving them voting rights?" Thackeray asked.

He said the elected directors had secured their positions through a democratic process involving voting and questioned the justification for altering the balance of power through government nominations.

"All opposition parties tolerated the majority you enjoyed for 12 years. Now that people in the country have started leaning towards opposition parties, the BJP should also learn to tolerate it," he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP's political campaign, Thackeray said it was unusual for a party holding power from the local level to the national level to organise demonstrations in the name of saving democracy.

"It is perhaps the only example in the world where a ruling party takes out rallies against the opposition in the name of saving democracy," he remarked.