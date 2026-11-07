FDA suspends 105 food business licences, Blinkit, Zepto among them; orders closure of 7 outlets

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 105 food business outlets, including those linked to quick-commerce platforms Blinkit and Zepto, and ordered seven establishments to shut operations following violations detected during a special inspection drive ahead of Diwali.

The action was taken across the state on November 4 and 5, with the FDA seizing 39,485.42 kg of food articles worth Rs 1.35 crore from more than 70 establishments, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The 105 suspended licences included 39 in the Nashik division, 28 in Mumbai, 20 in Pune, 15 in Amravati, two in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and one in Thane. The list included Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd and Zepto Ltd in Mumbai, besides food manufacturers, sweet shops, hotels, restaurants and caterers.

The seven establishments ordered to close included three in Pune, two in Amravati and one each in Mumbai and the Konkan division. Among them were Rajdhani Biryani Centre in Mumbai and Aaradhana Dryfruit Sweets in Bhiwandi, Thane district.

The inspections uncovered several violations, including unhygienic manufacturing and storage conditions, improper food handling and packaging, inadequate pest control, absence of temperature-control arrangements and failure to maintain mandatory records and certificates.

The seized food stock included mawa, khoa, paneer, ghee, edible oils, farsan, dry fruits and various sweets. The Pune division accounted for the highest seizure, with 14,429.7 kg of food articles worth Rs 49.36 lakh. The Konkan division reported seizures worth Rs 32.52 lakh, followed by Nashik at Rs 28.35 lakh.

The FDA also seized prohibited products, including gutkha and pan masala, worth Rs 7.96 lakh from three locations. Three FIRs were registered and two persons arrested in connection with these seizures. Two vehicles worth Rs 4.70 lakh were also seized and two establishments sealed.

The FDA said the establishments whose licences had been suspended could not carry out food business operations during the suspension period.