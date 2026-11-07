Maharashtra CM hints at Gokul breakthrough; Opposition calls move anti-democratic

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hinted at reversing the decision to appoint four nominated directors and grant voting rights to Congress leader Satej Patil to resolve differences with Mahayuti leaders and pave the way for the formation of the governing body of the Gokul Cooperative Milk Federation.

Fadnavis said that if Mahayuti leaders Hasan Mushrif and Vinay Kore, along with Congress leader Satej Patil, sat together and reached an agreement, the state government would not send four nominated members to the Gokul board.

"If they sit together and resolve the issue, and no legal complications arise, the government will not interfere under any circumstances," he said.

In the Gokul election, the Congress-led front won 13 seats, while the BJP-led front secured 12 of the 25 seats on the board. Under the federation's by-laws, at least 14 members must attend the meeting to elect the chairman. However, with only 13 members, the Congress-led front is short of one vote, while the BJP has remained absent from previous meetings. This has created a deadlock over the formation of the governing body.

Fadnavis said the government had no intention of taking control of the Gokul federation.

"The perception that the state government wants to take control of Gokul is completely wrong. Gokul is an institution limited to one district and a few talukas, with around 5,000 voters. There is no reason for the state government to seek control of such a small institution. The government has no interest in sending anyone there. It only wants to fulfil its statutory responsibilities. If meetings had been repeatedly adjourned due to a lack of quorum, the authority would automatically have passed to the government," the Chief Minister said.