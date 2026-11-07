NIA court convicts key accused involved in propagating ISIS ideology, raising funds; sentences him to 6 yrs

A special NIA court in Mumbai has convicted a key accused of promoting the ideology of terror group ISIS and raising funds for terrorist activities, sentencing him to six years of rigorous imprisonment, officials said on Saturday.

Adnanali Sarkar was convicted of several crimes, including sections 13 (punishment for unlawful activities), 18 (conspiracy), 20 (being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

He was also convicted under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sarkar was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a maximum of six years and was fined Rs 65,000, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

A suo motu case was registered by the NIA Mumbai on June 28, 2023, following information from the Union Home Ministry regarding a conspiracy by Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India.

The investigation exposed a larger conspiracy involving international linkages and foreign-based ISIS handlers.

The accused were found involved in propagating the terrorist outfit's extremist ideology, recruitment, raising funds for terror activities and circulating ISIS propaganda magazines, including 'Voice of Hind' and 'Voice of Khurasan', the statement said.

Besides Sarkar, five more, Tabish Nasser Siddiqui, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, alias Lalabhai, Sharjeel Shaikh, Aakif Ateeque Nachan, Zubair Noor Mohammad Shaikh, alias Abu Nusaiba, were chargesheeted in the case.

The special court framed charges against all six, who are in judicial custody.

The trial against the remaining five accused continues, the NIA said.

(With inputs from PTI)