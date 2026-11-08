Bachchan's bulletproof glass cover reflects failure of Modi, Fadnavis governments: Congress

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Sunday criticised the Centre and the state government over Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's recent appearance behind bulletproof glass while greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, calling it a reflection of their failure to ensure security for the film industry.

In a statement, Sawant said the protective glass was removed on Sunday, questioning whether the decision followed public criticism or pressure from the ruling BJP. He said Bachchan himself would know the reason.

“The bulletproof glass may have been removed, but when will the fear in the minds of Bollywood actors, artistes, producers and directors go away?” he asked.

Sawant demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on when the film industry would be provided a secure environment.

Without naming gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the Congress leader alleged that the person responsible for creating an atmosphere of fear was “comfortably” lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

He said the episode exposed the failure of the “double-engine” governments led by Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra.

Bachchan has been greeting fans gathered outside his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, for several years. However, his appearance behind bulletproof glass for the first time last week triggered criticism from Opposition leaders, who cited it as evidence of the deteriorating law-and-order situation under the BJP government.

The additional security measure came after an email was sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde threatening bomb blasts at the actor's residence.

Several Bollywood personalities have received threats purportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in recent months.

On October 18, two shooters allegedly fired five rounds at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu. The 36-year-old actor escaped largely unhurt, while his driver and a bystander, a vlogger, sustained injuries.

(With inputs from PTI)