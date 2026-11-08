Fire breaks out at residential tower in Thane; no injuries

THANE: A fire broke out at a 17-storey residential building in Thane city on Sunday evening, triggering an emergency response, a civic official said.

The blaze started around 8.30 pm at the Carlyle building located in the Raheja Garden complex in the city’s Wagle Estate area, they said.

No injuries have been reported so far, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell.

“All-out efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing, and rescue operations are actively underway to evacuate anyone stranded inside,” said Yasin Tadvi.

Two fire tenders, two Branto sky-lift fire engines, water tankers and ambulances have been mobilised, he said.

“We are trying to ensure that all occupants are safely evacuated,” he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, he added.