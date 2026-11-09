Mumbai Diary: BMC's controversies mount as mayor, BJP chief and commissioner draw criticism

BJP’s Maha strategy: Op Lotus to Op Merger

From Operation Lotus to Operation Merger: BJP’s New Maharashtra Strategy. Moving away from its earlier strategy of splitting regional parties, the BJP is now exploring the possibility of reuniting the divided NCP and Shiv Sena factions in Maharashtra. The party, which had engineered political realignments in both regional parties, is reportedly seeking to bring veteran leaders back into the fold. The first initiative is centred on the merger of the two NCP factions, with efforts underway to bring Sharad Pawar back into a united NCP. Once the NCP merger takes shape, attention could shift to the reunification of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly opened communication channels towards this possibility.