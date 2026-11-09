Mumbai records 137 firecracker-induced blazes on Diwali, highest single-day tally in years

Mumbai has witnessed a surge in fire incidents this Diwali, recording an alarming 137 firecracker-induced blazes on Sunday, in which two women suffered injuries, officials said on Monday.

According to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the single-day tally surpassed the firecracker-related blazes recorded during the entire Diwali period in previous years — 80 in 2024 and 113 in 2025.

Civic records show that the city reported 262 fire incidents during the six-day festival in 2024, including 80 caused by firecrackers that left three injured, and in 2025, it recorded 289 fire incidents, of which 113 were attributed to firecrackers, with no reported injuries.

However, fire crews across the city were stretched to the limit on Sunday as 137 separate firecracker-induced blazes erupted in the city and suburbs within a 24-hour window.

The sharp rise in incidents prompted the Mumbai Fire Brigade to issue urgent safety guidelines, asking citizens to burst crackers only in open areas away from residential buildings, shops, vehicles, petrol pumps, transformers, and overhead wires.

Fire officials also advised parents to strictly supervise children, avoid wearing loose or synthetic clothing, and refrain from attempting to relight burnt or unexploded firecrackers. Residents were also urged to clear rooftops, balconies, and windows of combustible materials such as paper and cloth.

In case of a fire or emergency, citizens can contact the Mumbai Fire Brigade on 101, the BMC helpline 1916, or dedicated emergency numbers: 9076333101, 9076333102, 9076333103, 9076333104, and 9076333105, the release added.

(With inputs from PTI)