Chhath Puja celebration at Mumbai beaches triggers concerns over environmental damage, pollution

MUMBAI: The celebration of Chhath Puja in Mumbai has triggered a political controversy, with objections to large-scale celebrations at Mumbai’s beaches polluting the seawater and damaging the environment.

MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) opposed the celebrations at Mumbai's beaches, particularly Juhu and Girgaon Chowpatty. The leaders have suggested to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to establish artificial ponds in areas with significant North Indian populations, similar to the arrangements made for Ganesh idol immersions.

Meanwhile, the issue reached the Bombay High Court, which declined to grant urgent relief on a petition seeking permission to organise Chhath Puja at Girgaon Chowpatty.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray accused the BJP of creating cultural tensions and attempting to politicise the issue ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He appealed to people not to get drawn into what he described as a 'cultural frenzy'.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Kishori Pednekar, clarified that their opposition was not directed at Chhath Puja or the community celebrating it. Instead, they maintained that environmental regulations and restrictions on noise and water pollution must be followed.

The BJP and state government representatives, including Minister Pankaj Bhoyar, defended the right of every community to celebrate its festivals and traditions, while indicating that objections concerning sound levels and regulatory compliance could be examined.

Ahead of Chhath Puja, Central Railway introduced Bhojpuri festive songs and Chhath-related announcements through public address systems at major stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Wadala and Sanpada.

The initiative was aimed at assisting and welcoming passengers, particularly migrant workers travelling to and from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during the festive rush.

However, the move faced criticism from regional political groups, including Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, and the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

They questioned the use of railway announcement systems for festive songs, arguing that the facilities should primarily be used for passenger information, safety instructions and emergency announcements.

Railway officials, meanwhile, maintained that the songs were played only during intervals between essential announcements and did not interfere with railway operations.